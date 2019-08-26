Dominique Talks NFL Drama

If you know anything about Dominique you know that she’s a die hard Washington Redskins fan. Even though they’re not doing very good, “I’m going to stay with the redskins if they’re on their last leg,” she says. But, if things get too bad she might have to get a “secondary team.”

It wasn’t the best weekend for Indianapolis Colts fans, their starting quarterback Andrew Luck quit mid game! He was booed as he left the field and Dom says he should have been. She can’t believe that he quit mid game, and believes he should have at least waited until a bye week.

Think about how mad the fans must have been she says, they were sitting there like “I bought a $45 hot dog and you quit.”

