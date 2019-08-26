Watch Raphael Saadiq’s “Something Keeps Calling” Video [NEW MUSIC]

Raphael Saadiq is back.

Days after releasing his brand new album, Jimmy Lee, the singer releases the official video to his single “Something Keeps Calling” featuring Rob Bacon. The video centers around a man who is stuck in the grasps of addiction. At times he is at comfort and peace with his significant other, and sometimes we can see him running from an aggressor or walking aimlessly through the night. It speaks straight to the lyrics themselves: “Something keeps calling me / I feel the burdens on me / Something keeps calling me / This is so heavy for me”

Watch the video below and check out Saadiq at Warehouse Live on September 5th!

