The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion kicks off tomorrow, but today Tom and Sybil get to go to NASA! They’re touring Cape Canaveral and talking to Charles Bolden who was the first African American head of NASA. This is such a big deal for Tom and Sybil, they both talk about how proud their parents would be. Check BAW tomorrow (Thursday 08/29/2019) for videos!

