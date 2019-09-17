Alicia Keys & Miguel Team For “Show Me Love” [NEW MUSIC]

Alicia Keys is back with not only a sultry new single with Miguel but an amazing video to match. “Show Me Love” premiered last night in New York and the video features the likes of Zoe Saldana and Michael B. Jordan. The visual represents the varying degrees of love, the ups and downs (Saldana and her husband Marco), the battle through self-love (Jordan) and love through art and collection (Keys & Miguel).

“I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time,” Keys said about her new song. “Show Me Love” displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace.”

Watch the new video below.

