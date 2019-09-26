Friend of the TJMS, Dominique, is a D.C. girl through and through. She loves her hometown and won’t let you forget it, but she’s not to happy with D.C. right now. “The sun is shining but it’s raining somewhere,” she says. The Washington Redskins are 0-3 and she’s fed up.

“We can’t keep putting up with this nonsense,” she says. On Monday Night Football they made the Chicago Bears look like a Super Bowl team. She knows that Sybil isn’t watching the NFL right now but she thought to herself, “Syb need to see this one, they look impeccable.”

But, on a happier note, D.C’s baseball team is doing pretty well for themselves, so for now it “Hail To The Nationals.”

You can catch Dominique this weekend in Kansas City at the Improv, Sunday night only!

Dominique Says It’s A Sad Day In D.C. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

