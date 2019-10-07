Frankie Beverly & Maze, Kem, Keith Sweat & More Make Majic Under The Stars 2019 Unforgettable [VIDEO]

Think of your favorite party, your favorite cookout. Well, Majic Under The Stars 2019 surpassed that with performances from legends such as Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and Keith Sweat, Kem bringing Detroit cool and ballads to swoon the ladies down, Houston’s only singing DJ Dana Jackson bringing not only fun melodies but reminding people who hit those vocals on Fat Pat’s “Tops Drop” and more.

Special thanks to our sponsors Texas Women’s Empowerment, Alate Health, XFinity, and Digital Vacation. We’ll see you next October for another magical night under the stars!

PHOTO GALLERIES

