Kem Brings The Cool To Majic Under The Stars [PHOTOS]

1. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

2. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

3. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

4. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

5. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

6. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

7. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars

8. Kem – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Kem performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019 kem,majic under the stars