Guy’s Gripe: Going Back To A Flip Phone

Back in the day flip phones were all we had,but now we have all of these smartphones and Guy is over it. All of the apps on our phones drain the battery and stores are able to stalk you. It has become too much. Guy says since the iPhone 11 was released his iPhone X has been acting crazy. It won’t unlock, and it even calls random people sometimes. He’s just over all of the extra he just needs a phone to call and check on his mom.

