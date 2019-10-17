CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings Dead At 68

The Maryland rep represented Baltimore and chaired one of the House committees investigating Trump

Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Maryland Democratic leader, Elijah Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings was known for his dedication to the poor. He fought tirelessly for the marginalized with a fiery passion and was pivotal in the investigation of President Donald Trump as Chairman of the U.S. House committee.

 

A statement released by his office said that Rep. Cummings died from complications from longtime health challenges.

This is a developing story.

Latest…

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings Dead At 68  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Elijah Cummings

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close