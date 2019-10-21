CLOSE
Tamron Hall Say’s She Used Bad Judgement But Was Not A Drug Dealer

It’s amazing how we all have done things when were younger that we are not proud of, but when folks try to hold celebrities to a pure standard and forget they were people just like you and I is just flat out wrong.

Tamron Hall in an effort to be transparent on her new show “The Tamron Hall Show” about using bad judgement at 19 years old by facilitating drugs, but Tamron says producer misconstrued what she was saying in editing.

Long story short Tamron Hall wants her show to be a platform for all to tell their stories and be transparent to help other however at 19 years old she was NOT a drug dealer but did use bad judgement.

See video below

Tamron Hall Say’s She Used Bad Judgement But Was Not A Drug Dealer  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

