What is a “Man of Style and Substance”?

Today, I will be joined on Sunday Morning Live by Carey and Clarease Yates to discuss the 20th “Let The Fashions Begin Man of Substance gala benefitting Texas Children’s Hospital Sickle Cell Center. It takes place Friday, November 1st at The Westin Galleria.

Back in 2011, I was selected as a “Let the Fashion’s Begin” Man of Style. While I have vacillated in my personal sense of fashion consciousness, I do believe that a man’s application of his sense of fashion does make him “a man of style”.

When it comes to fashion sense, men have evolved. We have become more daring. Rather than just wearing the latest trend in suits, we are choosing colors beyond the traditional blacks, greys, and blues. Men of style have their own unique style, accessorizing their clothing with matching colors. The man of style is attentive to details. He might match his tie with his socks, his belt with his shoes, altogether complimenting his suit — or not.

Just as men have evolved, so have the fashions that are in the stores — from suits, slacks, ties, shoes, formal and informal clothing. The “man of style is on top of it all. But, dressing for success doesn’t alone make one successful.

What would a “man of style ” be without substance? I think you would agree that substance is important too. From my perspective, a man has substance when his accomplishments, his successes, are achieved with a sharp ethical and moral compass. While success is a good thing, a man shouldn’t try to be just successful, rather be of value and be ethical, also

A man of substance embraces diversity. He respects humanity. He celebrates, supports and encourages the evolving roles of women; and he is respectful of women just as he respects his mother or his sisters.

A man of substance is respectful of boundaries. He is a law-abiding person and is conscious of his choices and their impact on others.

A few of my colleagues display what I consider one of the best fashion statements – fitness. Whether one is dressed formally or informally, nothing is more important than being fit and healthy.

When one is fit, he is more confident. But fitness takes mental toughness and discipline. Discipline and moral values — substance is important if we are to be successful.

A ‘man of substance’ shares what he has learned and earned. A man of substance gives back to the community whether, with time, talent, philanthropy or entrepreneurship, they are giving back. They are conscious of what they are doing and they are doing it with style.

Congratulations to the 2019 “Let the Fashions Begin Men of Substance” to benefit Texas Children’s Hospital Sickle Cell Center.

Oh yeah, if you really want to look good on social media, don’t forget your make-up. :-)

