Election Day 2019: What You Need To Know

It’s Election Day across the state and in Houston and surrounding areas, there are major races and items on the ballot that need your attention. In Houston alone, there are races for mayor, city council, and controller, as well as a Metro bond referendum, two Texas House special elections and assorted races across the area.

Voters who live in Harris County have the option to cast a ballot in their own precincts or at any of 757 polling locations across the area. The November 5 election is the first general election in Harris County that will use countywide voting locations.

To find a polling location as well as a sample ballot specific to your zip code, visit harrisvotes.org. The county clerk’s office has posted a list of polling locations as well as a sample county ballot. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

HOW TO VOTE You must bring a valid form of photo ID ranging from a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Department of Public Safety, a Texas personal identification card, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. military identification card, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing a photo or a U.S. passport. You can bring a sample ballot into the booth but you cannot use your cellphone or other photographic devices while voting. Happy Election Day! RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Election

