Dwyane Wade Responds To Critics Of His Family Holiday Photo

Dwyane Wade will do anything for his family. Just a few days after he spoke out in support of his wife following her firing from America’s Got Talent, he’s setting the record straight for anyone who fixes their keyboard to make negative comments about his son, Zion.

Gabrielle Union posted a family photo over Thanksgiving to convey her gratitude for the show of support surrounding her AGT debacle. But instead of support, this shot of the Wade fam ended up sparking some more drama for the celebrity couple, all thanks to trolls mocking Wade’s 12-year-old son Zion for rocking fake nails and a crop top.

O Wow! @dwaynewade & @itsgabrielleu teaching the people how to be parents in 2019 ♥️. pic.twitter.com/ML4z1jgxim — Monét X Change (@monetxchange) December 2, 2019

Many people across social media ended up taking issue with Zion’s appearance, also criticizing Wade and Union for letting him rock fake nails. This is an issue that seems to come up every single time they share a photo of the 12-year-old on social media, but just as the couple always does, Dwyane and Gabrielle are all about supporting their children and making sure they feel seen.

Luckily, the former basketball star also received a lot of love from fans, thanking him for being such an open-minded, loving father. He retweeted a few of the people saying positive things before making a separate statement about the trolls and their reactions to his innocent family photo.

“I’ve chosen to lead my family not y’all,” the retired baller wrote. “So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & smile!”

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

He added, “as a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them.”

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Time and time again, Dwyane Wade continues to handle these situations surrounding his family with class.

