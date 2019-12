The Cowboys lost at home on Thanksgiving and Jerry Jones has the Blues. He is kicking himself because he could have had Lamar Jackson but he decided to stick with Dak. Jones is absolutely heartbroken and tired of this losing record. He knows the Cowboys will continue to lose until he fires Jason Garrett, but he didn’t exactly say he’ll fire Garrett.

Morning Minute: ‘Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Blues’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

