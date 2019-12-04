This is great news!! We have been listening to her story, rolling with her through her up’s and down’s since she dropped ‘What’s The 411?’ the summer of 1992, now after 80 million records sold, 9 Grammy Awards, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award and an Oscar nomination the Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige is getting a well deserved documentary.
According to reports Amazon Studios and Entertainment One are currently of a Mary J Blige documentary that has not yet been titled will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and executive produced by the Queen herself along with the man that was there when it all started Sean P. Diddy Combs.
The documentary that will be released on Amazon Prime will follow Mary J. Blige as she is set to perform her sophomore album My Life on a 25th anniversary tour.
“the film provides a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak…“
In Mary J Blige music news she is also said to be releasing a box set titled, HERstory Vol. 1, that will be comprised of her hits as well as some rare remixes.
2020 seems to be a big year for MJB as she will also be joining the cast of #TeamStarzPower with the prequel that will start right after POWER comes to an end.
see video below
Mary J. Blige Getting Her Own Documentary was originally published on wzakcleveland.com