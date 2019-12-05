CLOSE
Sunday Morning Live
HomeSunday Morning Live

Four Ways to Have an Injury-Free Christmas

The gift-giving season is here, and it just happens to be Safe Toys and Gifts Month. Worldwide, December is the biggest gift-giving month. Remember, keep safety on your mind as you think of gifts to make the little ones in your life happy.   

Radio One Richmond Toy Drive 2018

Source: Richmond / Radio One

Sadly, more than a quarter-million toy-related injuries are treated by hospitals every year. More than 70% of these injuries happen to kids under age 15. Here are four tips to make sure you are shopping safe this Christmas season.  Read more:

#SafeToysAndGiftsMonth #AmericanAcademyofOphthalmology #AmericanSocietyforTestingandMaterials #Toymakerrecalls U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission #giftshopping #toysafety

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close