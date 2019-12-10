In today’s world we’re dealing with a lot of “fake news,” social media, and the death of newspapers. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with journalist Wanda Lloyd. Lloyd grew up in Georgia during Jim Crow and went on to Spelman and became a journalist. This summer she was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists hall of fame in Miami. She says being “recognized with the incomparable Tom Joyner was incredible.”

She has new book coming soon called, Coming full Circle From Jim Crow To Journalism, in which she tells her story. Times have definitely changed and Lloyd says that her “concerns” about the future of journalism are mostly “on the economic side.” She sees that there are so many “opportunities for young people and journalism” but consumers and the industry “have to transition to where we are,” which is the digital age.

Her book is available for presale now.

Inside Her Story: Wanda Lloyd ‘From Jim Crow To Journalism’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

