Tom’s Surprise: Brad Sanders

One of the most popular and most talked about things from the Tom Joyner Morning Show is the on air soap opera, “It’s Your World.” This morning Tom got a very special call from someone who says they called “from wellington to say hello how are you!” Brad Sanders not only starred in “It’s Your World,” he is one of the co-creaters of it.

The crew was in Jamaica when they created the format of the TJMS, which included a soap opera called “It’s Your World!” Sanders estimates that there were 4,111 “It’s Your World” Episodes, and they had a blast recording each one.

