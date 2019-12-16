Kirk Franklin On A Sense Of Renewal, Advice He’d Give To Artist, Upcoming Projects & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Backstage at the Inspiration Celebration in Houston, AV catches up with 13-time Grammy award winner and BET Sunday Best host Kirk Franklin and discuss some of his album favorites and the sense of renewal (1:04), the advice he’d give to artists starting out in gospel (2:15), his upcoming gospel series (3:24), his family (3:58) and more!

See more from the Inspiration Celebration concert in our gallery below!

Lakewood Church has been home to a few big gospel concerts in recent weeks. First Kanye West brought Sunday Service and helped put in motion the idea that he and Pastor Joel Osteen should go on tour and on Friday, McDonald's brought the Inspiration Celebration tour to the same venue. With a massive lineup including Sir the Baptist, Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Kirk Franklin, the capacity filled Lakewood got all sides of gospel and them some, whether it be unorthodox or traditional. With big voices and plenty of faith, everyone got something they were seeking inside the walls at Lakewood.

