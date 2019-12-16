Proud King: LeBron James Beams At Watching Son Play Against His Alma Mater

King James beamed with pride this past weekend as he had a flash back watching Prince James earning VIP in a game against his Alma mater in the state where it all started O H I O.
LeBron James Sr. this past weekend in Columbus, Ohio wasn’t the center of attraction for a change, as a matter of fact Saturday, LeBron was just plain old dad, as fans, friends and family made the trip to watch 6′ 2″, 15 year old LeBron James Jr. AKA Bronny, (who plays for Sierra Canyon), lace up to play against his fathers Alma mater, St. Vincent St. Mary of Akron, Ohio and childhood coach Dru Joyce. The King was nervous when he walked in the arena however The Prince proved way he is so worthy of one day taking over the throne by finishing with 15 points and hit the game-winning layup beating St. Vincent St. Mary 59 to 56.
LeBron James took to his social media to express his love and happiness for his son, being able to reunite with the guys that are still his best friends to this day, the FAB 5, and more importantly family. A weekend that truly meant everything as a father and family man.
Take a look as LeBron James shares his family proud moments below
View this post on Instagram
Last night was such a surreal feeling for me! Watching my son play in our home state vs my Alma mater St. VM who’s still being coached by my mentor, father figure, guy who coached and helped guide me throughout my childhood both on and off the floor Coach Dru Joyce II. In front of family(wife, daughter, mom, sister in law, father in law, cousins, etc) friends that included my best friends who I grew up with and still to this day have an unbelievable relationship with and we dub ourselves the “Fab Five”. For @Bronny to play the best game of his young high school career so far, make the biggest play of the game and to walk away winning the MVP in his/our home state and his family and friends was a story book moment. So so so eerie but I know it was SPECIAL and meant the world to me to be there in attendance! Can’t even lie I was nervous as hell for him but damn he was poised and controlled. WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT it was! Thank you man above and 🏀!! #JamesGang👑 #WeareallkidsfromAKRON🙏🏾
Proud King: LeBron James Beams At Watching Son Play Against His Alma Mater was originally published on wzakcleveland.com