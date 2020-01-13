Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]

Singer Jac Ross‘s voice has been compared to some of the greats such as Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. His vocal abilities will be on full display as he is set to perform at Urban One Honors. Ross talks about what you can expect to see on stage, we learn more about his music and why we need truth in today’s content.
You can see Jac Ross perform live on stage along with Eric Benet, Ne-Yo, Wale at Urban One Honors, 1.20.20 exclusively on TV One!
Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At Urban One Honors [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]
Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]
22 photos Launch gallery
Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]
1. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 22
2. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 22
3. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 22
4. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 4 of 22
5. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 5 of 22
6. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 6 of 22
7. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 7 of 22
8. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 8 of 22
9. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 22
10. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 22
11. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 22
12. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 12 of 22
13. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 13 of 22
14. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 14 of 22
15. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 15 of 22
16. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 16 of 22
17. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 17 of 22
18. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 18 of 22
19. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 19 of 22
20. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 20 of 22
21. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital 21 of 22
22. Urban One Honors Air DateSource:Radio One Digital 22 of 22
Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video] was originally published on mymajicdc.com