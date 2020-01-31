ABC News Correspondent Matt Gutman Suspended Over False Kobe Bryant Information

An ABC News reported has been suspended for giving an inaccurate report involving late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s children.

Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman initially reported that not only were all four of Bryant’s children in the helicopter with him in Calabasas, California, but that they all died with him.

That turned out to be extremely false, as Gianna, 13, was the only child with Kobe, 41, in the helicopter, along with the pilot and six other passengers.

None of the other Bryant children on board or at the site.

Gutman is now on leave, but it is not known for how long, and ABC did not disclosed when he will return.

In a statement to CNN Business, a spokesperson for ABC News said, “Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism. As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Gutman, who gave an apology to CNN Business, has been with ABC News since 2008. He has appeared on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Nightline,’ ’20/20,’ and ‘World News Tonight’ in addition to breaking news coverage. He’s also covered the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

