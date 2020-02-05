Bernice Jenkins says pastor got a little carried away with mustard greens, black-eyed peas, bbq pig knuckles and chitterlings, and caught a cause of the Tyler Perry stomach virus. Every time pastor got up, he ran out of the bed to go ‘meet the browns.’

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Pastor Comes Down With The Tyler Perry Stomach Virus

