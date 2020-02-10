Today’s tea had a lot to do with The Oscars. Blac Chyna had the internet in an uproar when her photos were posted from the Oscars Red Carpet, and it seems like Ne-Yo and his wife may be heading for a divorce according to reports.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other news, Russell Wilson‘s new hairstyle made major headlines, and of course, plenty of jokes followed!

Gary’s got the detailed tea below!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO: The Four ‘Power’ Spinoffs Are…

SEE ALSO: Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make Off With Bag

SEE ALSO: Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Stresses Over Fiance’s Past, NeNe Leakes Hires Lawyer & More [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Walks The Red Carpet At The Oscars, Ne-Yo Is Reportedly Getting A Divorce & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com