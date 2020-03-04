Super Tuesday Results: How Long Did It Take You To Vote?

Super Tuesday marked the next chapter in numerous local, state and national elections. For some voters at polling locations in historically black neighborhoods, it turned into a massive odyssey of just waiting to cast a ballot.

At Texas Southern, there were people still in line and the final vote wasn’t cast at the location until 1:30 Wednesday morning. Citing a lack of voting machines and winding lines, many on social media attributed the long wait to voter suppression and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act.

One man, Hervis Rogers, waited in line for over seven hours before he was able to vote.

Hervis Rogers is the very last person in line to vote at Texas Southern University. He's been here almost five hours. It's almost midnight. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/jcyNt8frst — Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) March 4, 2020

Watching a young brother on MSNBC, who waited FIVE AND A HALF HOURS to vote at Texas Southern University, an HBCU in a state that’s closed hundreds of polling places. He didn’t quit. Don’t you DARE tell me you need to be “inspired” by a candidate. Get off your butt and vote. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) March 4, 2020

Tell this to the University of Texas, Texas Southern University, Texas State and University of Houston where students waited up to 2 hours to vote. You want to increase youth voter turnout? More polling locations on campus. UT is supposed to have at least 5 but has max 2. https://t.co/54uMSKjxkl — Jen Ramos ✨ (@itsJenRamos) March 4, 2020

Overall, the primary turnout in 2020 was higher in Texas than it was in 2016 or 2012, nearing 2008 levels on the Democratic side. 265,300 votes were cast by 8:20 p.m. per Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman but the number of polling places shrunk. There were 52 fewer polling location in Harris County alone in 2020 according to a study conducted by the Leadership Conference Education Fund. In total, nearly 750 polling locations have been closed in the state since 2012.

Voters had to wait it out in the hot hallways of the Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center. At a Fiesta Mart on Kirby, around 250 people were still in line around 8:30 p.m.

As far as results go in Texas – Joe Biden took home the prize in Texas as unofficial results have him beating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He took home 9 states on Tuesday, including North Carolina, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Virginia and more. Sanders took home four states, California, Colorado, Utah, and Vermont.

District Attorney Kim Ogg won her primary race, earning 54% of the vote. MJ Hegar, Royce West and Austin labor organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez emerged to set up a run-off to see who will face off against John Cornyn for Cornyn’s Senate seat, Shelia Jackson-Lee and Al Green maintained big leads in their Democratic primary races for their respective races.

Read more at HoustonPublicMedia.

