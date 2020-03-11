Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment Scheme

On Wednesday, Kirbyjon Caldwell, senior pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist Church pled guilty to a charge of committing wire fraud.

Caldwell, as well as another man, investment advisor Gregory Smith, were allegedly involved in a scheme where the two sold nearly $3.5 million in worthless pre-revolutionary Chinese bonds to elderly individuals as well as vulnerable investors. The bonds are not recognized by the Chinese government. In March 2018, the two were indicted on numerous charges including committing wire fraud, money laundering and more.

Smith pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last July and will be sentenced on May 4th. Smith’s guilty plea came days after Caldwell announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“These defendants used their positions as religious leaders and investment advisors to defraud Louisiana residents – many of whom are elderly and retired,” U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release on Wednesday.

“In doing so, the defendants abused the trust and respect of their victims for the sole purpose of stealing their money. This type of deceit can be devastating for victims, especially when life savings are lost.

“My office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who use confidence schemes to prey upon the elderly and people of faith.” Caldwell faces between five and seven years in prison, a fine up to $205,000 ad up to three years of supervised release. The megachurch pastor has already made partial restitution to the victims and has agreed to pay the remaining balance of $1,951,478 before sentencing. He’s set to be sentenced on July 22nd. According to court documents, Caldwell used about $900,000 of the funds to pay down on personal loans, mortgages, credit cards and to maintain his lifestyle. Smith received $1.08 million and used the money to purchase luxury vehicles, pay a down payment on a vacation, maintain his lifestyle and pay down loans. RELATED: Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Announces Battle With Prostate Cancer

