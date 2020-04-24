Battle Of The Hits: Hezekiah Walker & John P. Kee To Lay Down Tracks On IG Live

Legendary gospel artists and pastors John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker are taking a page out of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s “Verzuz” book for their own “Battle of the Hits,” where they’ll trade songs on Instagram Live.

It’s going down this Sunday, April 26 at 6PM! Looking at each of their songs ranging from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, whose team are you rooting for?

@AliyaFaust

