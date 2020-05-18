SMOOOTH Donates To Support City Of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign

COVID-19 has presented the Houston area with numerous issues. From jobs to families having to home school their children, it has kept people on high alert. While our mental health may have changed in unforeseen ways, the rise of domestic violence has been a prominent issue since the pandemic began in early March.

The Houston Police Department has seen an increase of 8.72 percent in domestic violence calls for service from February to April.

Sabrina Greenlee, founder of SMOOOTH has announced that she’s donated to the CIty of Houston’s domestic violence awareness campaign, aiming to help families and victims of domestic violence during the pandemic.

“In an effort to support the City of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, SMOOOTH, Inc., has dedicated $3,000 to support those affected by domestic violence during the COVID-19 crisis,” the non-profit said in a statement. “In addition to the stressful conditions exacerbated by COVID-19, many families have found themselves confined with their abusers with no hope for a reprieve. SMOOOTH has partnered with several local domestic violence programs and shelters, including AVDA and The Women’s Center, to support domestic abuse victims, survivors, and their families during this challenging time.”

Greenlee added, “I began this organization to support, equip, and educate women during their transition from the severe grasp of domestic violence. COVID-19 has caused a number of women considerable distress as they are forced to remain housed with their abusers in an effort to comply with mitigation recommendations.”

She continued, “I want to reiterate to every woman who is experiencing domestic violence, though we are apart, you are not alone. SMOOOTH is here and our efforts to support you will continue. That is why I am so proud to announce a donation to support Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign. Awareness is vital, and together we can bring the tyrannical plague of domestic violence to a screeching halt.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emergent situation, please dial 9-1-1. For anyone experiencing abuse, you can find support by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799- 7233, visiting thehotline.org, or texting LOVEIS to 22522. Remember there is life after, and you are strong enough to reach it. We are here to help, all you have to do is call.

