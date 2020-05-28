Kenya Confirms NeNe’s Alleged Secret Side Dude Allegations

Kenya Moore is helping spread those rumors that NeNe Leakes is cheating on her husband. As previously reported rumors are circulating that NeNe’s been seeing a man named Rodney White for years and has been openly spotted with him.

Sources told Page Six they spotted NeNe and White having dinner at Bâoli in Miami in early January 2019 while Leakes’ husband Gregg, 65, was battling stage 3 colon cancer in Atlanta. The sources said that NeNe was openly “kissing, cuddling and sitting on the lap” of the “tall, handsome black man” that she’s been allegedly seeing since 2017.

Not only that there were allegations that several of NeNe’s castmates are aware of her relationship with the Maryland-based man—but kept it quiet.

“Marlo [Hampton] knows who this man is. Cynthia [Bailey] knows who this man is. Eva [Marcille] has seen them together,” the source alleged.

According to Kenya Moore, that’s absolutely right—“so many people knew” about NeNe’s alleged affair.

“So many of us [housewives] knew that she was out with this man constantly being affectionate, and we knew what she was doing on the side,” Moore told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 26, about her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar.

Kenya said with that in mind, there’s NO WAY that she’ll ever take marriage advice from NeNe because her behavior is nothing she’d want to “emulate.”

“For me, it’s like if you’re so comfortable being out in public with someone and kissing them and being just inappropriate — you’re a married woman — so for me, there was nothing that she could tell me about a marriage, because your own behavior with your own husband is not something that I would want to emulate at any point in time during my marriage,” Moore explained.

WELP!

US Weekly added that a source told them exclusively that NeNe and Rodney are in fact seeing each other.

NeNe’s since clapped back with an official statement—even though she’s noticeably silent on social media.

NeNe’s rep told US Weekly that essentially Kenya Moore should mind her business. According to the rep, Kenya’s comments “have no merit” and she should “focus on her own marriage” instead of “trying to capitalize off NeNe’s name.”

“It’s quite disturbing that especially during this time of so much pain that once again we have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe’s name and personal life for the sake of publicity,” the statement read.

“Kenya stated herself that she and Nene have not been on speaking terms for almost two years now, so it makes no sense for her to speak with such familiarity about Nene’s personal life. And to drag her decades-long marriage, family, and relationship through the mud on a consistent basis to insinuate anything about my client’s character is sad, confusing, and a despicable PR tactic that we have no interest in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on her own marriage and we wish her well.”

As previously reported NeNe denied having an open marriage with Gregg and denied cheating instead saying she just “likes to flirt.”

“No, it is not [open]” she told Extra’s Billy Bush. “I think the reason that people think that is, first of all, there is an age difference between Gregg and I… I have been with Gregg since I was 28 years old. He was young and I was young so now they think that since he has gotten older are they doing anything in the bedroom. The answer is, we’re doing a lot in the bedroom. […]”

“I am a flirt and my husband knows that… I am not sleeping with these men, and my husband is very much okay with that.”

Alrighty then.

What do you think about the allegations that NeNe’s got a secret side dude? Do you believe it?

