Bro. Deric Muhammad Discusses George Floyd, Injustice In The Community & More[EXCLUSIVE]

The death of George Floyd has had ripple effects on not just Minneapolis but also in his home of Houston. Protests have taken place across the city in Floyd’s name here as well across the country, all with the singular voice of demanding justice for Floyd after his death was captured on video.

AV took the time to reach out to various community leaders such as Brother Deric Muhammad to get their thoughts on what is the general sentiment surrounding the death of Floyd, what will it take to foster healing in the community and more.

“The criminal justice system has not worked for us,” Muhammad said. “How can you reform what was formed to never work for you in the first place? W.E.B DuBois said, ‘You can’t get justice from a system that what never built to give you justice in the first place.’ That knee that was on Brother Floyd’s neck reminded me of the system and how it’s applied pressure to our necks for 465 years. The goal is to choke us out. I feel like this was really the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

