Michael Eric Dyson called in today to discuss the nationwide protests surrounding George Floyd who was killed by police in Minneapolis, offering a few solutions to help combat injustice and political unrest. If you missed it, press play up top!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
SEE ALSO:
Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd?
Minneapolis Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested
Ericaism: “I’m Concerned About Our Black Boys” [VIDEO]
Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]
50 photos Launch gallery
Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 50
2.2 of 50
3.3 of 50
4.4 of 50
5.5 of 50
6.6 of 50
7.7 of 50
8.8 of 50
9.9 of 50
10.10 of 50
11.11 of 50
12.12 of 50
13.13 of 50
14.14 of 50
15.15 of 50
16.16 of 50
17.17 of 50
18.18 of 50
19.19 of 50
20.20 of 50
21.21 of 50
22.22 of 50
23.23 of 50
24.24 of 50
25.25 of 50
26.26 of 50
27.27 of 50
28.28 of 50
29.29 of 50
30.30 of 50
31.31 of 50
32.32 of 50
33.33 of 50
34.34 of 50
35.35 of 50
36.36 of 50
37.37 of 50
38.38 of 50
39.39 of 50
40.40 of 50
41.41 of 50
42.42 of 50
43.43 of 50
44.44 of 50
45.45 of 50
46.46 of 50
47.47 of 50
48.48 of 50
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Michael Eric Dyson Offers A Few Solutions To Combat Injustice [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com