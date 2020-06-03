Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need Today [Listen]

In January of 1972, Aretha Franklin along with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir got together at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles to record the album “Amazing Grace.” The album went on to sell over two million albums. Til this day, it is the biggest selling album in Franklin’s career. She won the Grammy award for Best Gospel Album.

It is also the highest-selling live gospel music album of all time and was the subject of a 2018 film, documenting the making of the album.

For Black Music Month, sit down and listen to a masterful performance from the icon, Aretha Franklin.

