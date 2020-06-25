Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation

Philly’s own Jill Scott goes to Instagram to share a story on her “Jill Scott Chronicles” series. Scott recalls a time visiting a plantation and getting an eerie feeling mid-tour. The tour guide brought Ms. Jill Scott to the dining area where there was a photo of a group of people and the tour guide told her that people didn’t seem to “smile back in the day”.

At that moment the singer and actress started doing some of her own investigating.

By the end of her investigation, Jill Scott says the plantation site was being marketed as a cozy bed-and-breakfast. The Philly singer was taken back by what she experienced and decided to share her story.

