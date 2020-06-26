CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH]

With states like Florida and Texas on the rise, Dr. Collier explains “the second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic.  Though we are still technically in the first wave, the statistics are shifting. Younger people are now getting more positive test results due to the states opening prematurely.

Listen to the next steps in precautions and vitamins to take to prevent yourself from COVID-19.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

51 photos Launch gallery

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Continue reading Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

Official State By State Rankings Of Coronavirus Cases

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out in the past week with the deadly virus such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the state of emergency press conference, was an official rankings of each state regarding the Coronavirus spread via CNN. Having New York as the #1 state in America with the virus spreading and North Dakota being the lowest ranked. Every state has called for all business to shutdown for the next few weeks including schools, restaurants, bars etc. The full list is below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave…
 3 hours ago
06.26.20
Close