Watch The Teaser Trailer For The Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘RESPECT’ [VIDEO]

The newest trailer for Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic aired Sunday (June 28) during the 2020 BET Awards and Jennifer Hudson absolutely shines.

The trailer begins with Hudson singing Franklin’s iconic “Respect” in front of giant neon-style letters before it transitions to clips of Franklin’s rise to fame. The film follows Franklin’s life from singing in the church of her father Reverend C.L. Franklin to becoming one of the most celebrated musicians of all-time. The film, directed by Liesl Tommy also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Titus Burgess and Sky Dakota Turner.

Franklin handpicked Hudson to play her in her biopic shortly before her death from pancreatic cancer in 2019. She earned 18 Grammy Awards and was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Watch the trailer above. The film was originally set to be released in August but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will have a limited release in the U.S. on Christmas Day before having a wide release on January 15, 2021.

