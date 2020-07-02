One of the most recognizable faces and names in broadcast news is now gone.

Hugh Downs, best known for co-hosting the ABC News magazine show ’20/20′ over two decades, has recently passed away at the age of 99.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Downs family says Hugh died peacefully on Wednesday at his Scottsdale, Arizona home and was surrounded by family.

Downs is a Northeast Ohio native as he was born on Feb. 14, 1921 in Akron.

His career is a lengthy and versatile one as he hosted both news, entertainment, and game shows:

Notably, Downs was a co-host on NBC’s Today from 1962-1971, later he hosted 20/20 on ABC from 1978-1999 and announced for Tonight Starring Jack Paar.

Many younger viewers will also remember seeing Downs with Barbara Walters in the 1990’s on ’20/20′ as it came on Friday nights right after all of ABC’s “TGIF” sitcoms, like this video below:

Now matter how old you were, you would never forget someone as recognizable as Hugh Downs.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of ABC15 Phoenix and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Walt Disney Television Photo Archives and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of ABC News and YouTube

Hugh Downs, Former ’20/20′ Anchor & ‘Today’ Passed Away at Age 99 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com