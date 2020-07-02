CLOSE
How WNBA Star Maya Moore Put Her Career On Pause To Help Free A Wrongly Convicted Man [VIDEO]

Maya Moore Visiting ESPN

Source: John Atashian / Getty

Now this is how God works!!  While WNBA star Maya Moore was doing prison ministry, she met a man that it was placed on her to help not only through prayer but by acts.  So when her job as a professional basketball player got in the way of the truth being brought to light, she stepped away from her career to help Jonathan Irons, a man who had already served 20 years of a 50-year sentence.

Irons, at 16-years-old, was arrested for the nonfatal shooting of a white homeowner during a burglary, although no DNA, fingerprints, footprints or any physical evidence ever linked him to the crime.

Jonathan Irons speaking about this whole ordeal and the blessings that Maya Moore was to him:

“I feel like I can live life now. I’m free, I’m blessed, I just want to live my life worthy of God’s help and influence,” “I thank everybody who supported me- Maya and her family.”

Take a look at the video below

How WNBA Star Maya Moore Put Her Career On Pause To Help Free A Wrongly Convicted Man [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

