Kim Kardashian Acknowledges Kanye’s Having A Manic Episode, Defends Recent Twitter Rants

Kim Kardashian West is defending her husband Kanye as he’s in the midst of a very serious manic episode.

After another tweet spree where he called her mother “Kris Jong Un” and alleged that he was going to divorce her for working with Meek Mill on social justice reform, Kim took to Instagram to share an update.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

In reference to Kanye’s “campaign rally” in South Carolina on Sunday, Kim said, “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Regardless of the moment, Kim is still standing by her husband.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she said. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

RELATED: #PrayForYe: Kanye West’s Latest String Of Tweets Seem Like A Cry For Help

RELATED: Because Meek Mill?: Kanye West Talks Divorce In Now Deleted Tweets, Calls Mother-In-Law Kris Jong-Un

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West

Kanye’s recent episode dates back to his announcement on July 4 that he was running for President. Subsequently, he’s released music such as “Wash Us In The Blood,” and “DONDA” and teased a brand new album, DONDA which is set to be released (according to Ye) on Friday. All of that coupled with his “campaign rally” on Sunday (July 19), his recent nights tweeting about how Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner sent doctors up to Wyoming to see about him and implying that Kris was behind Kim posing for Playboy in 2007 and more.

Kim Kardashian Acknowledges Kanye’s Having A Manic Episode, Defends Recent Twitter Rants was originally published on theboxhouston.com