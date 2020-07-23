Marlon Wayans Mourns The Passing Of His Mother, Elvira

Marlon Wayans is reflecting on the loss of his mother, Wayans family patriarch Elvira Wayans.
Marlon, who celebrates his 48th birthday today (July 23) notes that its his first one without his mom, and it would have been her 82nd birthday today too.
“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting my life back together piece by piece,” he wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram. “You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you may.”
He added, “i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotI sh*t ma, I gave you all my days… wtf do i do now millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”
In a follow-up post he shared a baby picture of him with Elvira, smiling.
“Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold,” he wrote. “The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”
View this post on Instagram
Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.
The matriarch of one of Hollywood’s most successful families, Elvira Wayans was born on July 23, 1939. With her husband Howell Wayans, they brought 10 children into this world and all of them had a hand in not only building the family name but entertaining the world through comedy, television and film.
In all, Elvira was mother to Keenan, Damon, Shawn, Dwyane, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre, Vonnie and of course, Marlon. The siblings have written, directed produced, and starred in numerous hit television shows such as The Wayans Bros, In Living Color, My Wife & Kids and films such as I’m Gon’ Git You Sucka, Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood, the Scary Movie franchise and more.