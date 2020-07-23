Marlon Wayans Mourns The Passing Of His Mother, Elvira

Marlon Wayans is reflecting on the loss of his mother, Wayans family patriarch Elvira Wayans.

Marlon, who celebrates his 48th birthday today (July 23) notes that its his first one without his mom, and it would have been her 82nd birthday today too.

“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting my life back together piece by piece,” he wrote in a touching tribute on Instagram. “You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you may.”

He added, “i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotI sh*t ma, I gave you all my days… wtf do i do now millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”