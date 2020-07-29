The Show Must Be Paused: Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ Pushed Back To September

Tamar Braxton‘s new project, ‘Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ was supposed to be debuting this weekend but it looks like in light of Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt as well as all the drama/rumors going around that her relationship, as well as the way, is portrayed by WETV drove her “over the edge” so it seems that a new premiere date has been set for September 10th.

The Grammy-nominated Braxton is a successful R&B singer as well as an Emmy nominee. She’s also the mastermind behind the highly successful ‘Braxton Family Values,’ ‘Tamar and Vince’ and ‘To Catch A Beautician.’

We will be continuing to keep Tamar Braxton as well as her family uplifted in our prayers.

Check out the a first look into Tamar Braxton: ‘Get Ya Life !’ below

