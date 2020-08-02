Scarface Blames Donald Trump For U.S. Coronavirus Death Total

Scarface isn’t here for Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

As the death toll continues to rise in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has focused his attention on being elected to a second term in November. On Friday (July 31), Trump tweeted, “We are going to WIN the 2020 Election, BIG!”

The news caught Scarface’s attention as he, a survivor of the coronavirus, swiftly rejected Trump’s idea of winning the election, regardless of size.

“Anybody that casts a vote for you is a g*ddamn fool,” the Houston legend wrote. “You are an absolute moron. You have failed this country miserably. The blood of 152 thousand Americans on your hand you self centered lunatic. you really think people like you?? Nah.”

Face detailed his experience with COVID-19 in numerous conversations with fellow Geto Boy Willie D. After revealing his diagnosis and near brush with death in March, Face revealed that due to kidney failure, he has to undergo dialysis to regulate his blood seven days a week.

“I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house,” Face explained. “This my new lifeline. I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are currently 4,473,974 cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 151,499 deaths as of July 31. You can see our daily update in regards to COVID-19 cases in Southeast Texas here.

