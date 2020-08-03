CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Clears The Air About Her Man David Adefeso

Tamar Braxton spoke out the other day via Instagram to let her fan know that she appreciates their prayers and give an update on what happened when she was rushed to the hospital after an what is being reported as an attempted suicide.  The R&B singer/reality TV star, also let be known that mental illness is real.  Prior to her posting that the rumor mills had been spinning about why she did what she did, so in anther post Tamar Braxton say’s she couldn’t let another day go by with people coming for her man.

It was being reported in some blogs that sources were claiming that source of Tamar Braxton’s break down was because the new love of her life as well as co-star in her new reality show ‘Get Ya Life!’, David Adefeso, had controlling ways.  But according to Tamar Braxton that is not the truth at all.

As we continue to keep Tamar Braxton in our prayers, take a look at her video post below.

I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless 😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or “that’s that African man” 😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own 🙄 cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn’t political and your love for me is not that. You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you ❤️‼️💍

