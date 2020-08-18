Entertainment News
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew

James Timothy Norman, better known as Tim Norman of the hit restaurant Sweetie Pies, was arrested Tuesday (August 18) on conspiracy charges that resulting in the murder-for-hire death of his nephew.

According to court documents, Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, and others in order to facilitate to commit a murder-for-hire for money. In 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. When the teen died in 2016, Norman was listed as the sole beneficiary.

Norman had communicated with Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis the day leading up to Montgomery’s death. Montgomery had previously communicated with Ellis before and told him that she planned on being in St. Louis. Montgomery was shot and killed on March 14. Ellis’ phone location information placed her in the vicinity of the murder.

Following the murder, Norman contacted Ellis again and days later, she deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts.

