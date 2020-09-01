President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake To A Bad Golfer

The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. has sparked the usual debate over the use of police force and how race might play a significant part in how it is administered. President Donald Trump, speaking about the Blake shooting, took an unusual stance by comparing the officer who shot Blake seven times in the back to someone having a bad day on the golf course.

In a new interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that aired Monday (August 31), President Trump offered some remarks about the Blake shooting, which has become yet another crusade for national law enforcement reform. However, Trump both decried and seemingly defended the actions of the officers that confronted Blake last week which led to the incident witnessed by Blake’s children.

“They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — you know, a choker. They choke,” Trump said of the officer who carried out the shooting.

In fairness, Trump did question why the officers, who outnumbered Blake, didn’t physically subdue the man if they felt he was a physical threat.

“Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?” Trump expressed, adding color to his thoughts regarding the shooting. “You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And, you know, there’s a whole big thing there.”

In recent reports from the Wisconsin DOJ office, investigators there say they found a knife from a floorboard on the driver’s side but it isn’t clear if Blake reached for the reported weapon or if it had a hand in the shooting.

Trump, going back to the choking reference, which doesn’t really read the room well, said of the officer’s actions, “They choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt.”

Other moments of the chat include Trump accusing his presidential rival in Joe Biden of being controlled by individuals in “the dark shadows” and additional claims that protestors in Washington near and abroad are being bankrolled by “very stupid rich people” to use his words.

