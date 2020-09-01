Michael B. Jordan Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman: “I Wish We Had More TIme”

The loss of Chadwick Boseman on Friday (August 28) is still affecting those who knew him, worked with him and were inspired by him. After Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared his thoughts on the late actor, his Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram and conveyed a simple message: he wishes he had more time with Boseman.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan began his letter. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time.”

He continued, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.

I wish we had more time.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.

I wish we had more time.

I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Boseman passed away on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. A petition circulating in his native South Carolina is calling for the removal of a Confederate statue and for the statue to be replaced with one of Boseman.

