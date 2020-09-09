CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing Amber Guyger Is Set To Quit

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- [mis]handled the shooting of Botham Jean.

The police chief in Dallas announced on Tuesday that she plans to resign from her post after receiving tons of backlash for the way she and her department have presided over protests in the city against law enforcement. However, absent from any reports of her looming resignation is how U. Reneé Hall — the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas — [mis]handled the infamous Amber Guyger shooting of Botham Jean in his own home in 2018.

Hall’s letter of resignation also made no mention of Guyger, who the police chief previously defended not firing from the force for more two weeks after the now-convicted and incarcerated former cop illegally forced her way into the 26-year-old Black man’s apartment and instantly shot him because she purportedly confused his apartment for hers. Instead, Hall, 49, focused on what she called her accomplishments while leading the Dallas Police Department (DPD) since 2017.

But the Amber Guyger episode was undoubtedly one of the low points for Hall during her DPD tenure. Not only did it take 72 hours for Guyger to be arrested but she also passed the case to the Texas Rangers, who have an alleged history of police cover-ups. When the community grilled Hall on why Guyger hadn’t been fired at that point, the police chief answered, “I can’t do that because there are both local, state and federal laws that prohibit me from taking action. There are civil service laws we have to adhere to.”

Critics said that was a lie and insisted Hall as the police chief had every right and ability to fire one of her officers — especially one charged with murder.

One day later, Hall doubled down on her refutable claim that laws prevented her from firing Guyger.

“As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation. That is not a risk I am willing to take,” Hall said at the time in a statement. “We cannot let the criminal case be determined on a ’technicality’ rather than the facts. An exhaustive and thorough criminal investigation is essential, and as soon as we are assured that conducting an administrative investigation will not impede on the criminal investigation, we will proceed.”

Aside from defending Guyger’s non-firing at the time, Hall also had to answer for why Guyger’s apartment was not searched before she moved out despite DPD securing five search warrants. She never did.

Finally, 18 days after Guyger killed Jean — who was unarmed and watching TV and eating ice cream when he was executed — Hall fired the disgraced cop. The firing belied Hall’s previous claims that she was prohibited from doing so.

Conversely, in an unrelated episode one year later, Hall and her department quickly filed a felony charge against a Black woman seen on video being brutally beaten by a racist white man.

Despite all of the above and much more criticism, it apparently took protests in Dallas over George Floyd‘s police killing to push Hall to step down.

Hall is expected to officially step down as Dallas police chief on Nov. 10.

SEE ALSO:

Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder For Killing Botham Jean

Everything We’ve Learned Watching Amber Guyger’s Trial

Amber Guyger-Botham Jean

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

41 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

UPDATED: 12:29 p.m. EDT, Oct. 1 --  Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean when a jury returned its verdict on Monday. The verdict was returned less than 24 hours after the jury began deliberating Monday following closing arguments. The trial, which started Sept. 23, was originally expected to take two full weeks. Keep reading to find a detailed timeline of the shooting on Sept. 6, 2018, up until the guilty verdict was delivered more than one year later. The case has captured international attention in part because of Guyger's implausible excuse that she thought she was in her own apartment and shot Jean because she thought he was a burglar. READ MORE: Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out Before Murder Trial Many questions surrounded the trial, including the apparent concern that Guyger wouldn't get a fair trial, something that apparently took a back seat to getting justice for Jean, an innocent and upstanding member of society. Jean's mother said that her son didn't deserve to die like that. In what seemed to be a telling sign, local Dallas police reportedly gave orders that suggested they were preparing for Guyger to be acquitted. The entire scenario surrounding the shooting was still incomprehensible to many people, even one year later: a police officer supposedly so exhausted from work that she mistook her apartment for the unit under her own, forced her way in and fired off her service weapon immediately. It was not clear whether the door was locked or why Guyger started shooting, especially since her story has repeatedly changed and Jean isn't alive to explain. Nonetheless, he was shot and killed. The St. Lucia native was only 26 years old. It took a full 72 hours for Guyger to finally be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There have been several pressing questions about the handling of the case by the Dallas Police Department. Why were the five search warrants for Guyger's home never executed? Why did it take 18 days for her to be fired? Why has Guyger's story changed and where is she now? There were suspicions of a cover-up, and the world has been outraged. The killing of Botham Jean is another example of how Black lives and bodies are seen differently in this country. As we all know, if a Black cop killed a white woman in her apartment, there would be swift justice. See the disturbing timeline below:

Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing Amber Guyger Is Set To Quit  was originally published on newsone.com

Dallas , renee hall

Lifestyle
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…
 10 hours ago
09.09.20
Close