Watch KG Smooth On ‘Ready To Love: Last Resort’!

What happens when you put Houston’s finest looking eligible bachelors and bachelorettes on a show and then add in our voice of the Quiet Storm? You get Ready To Love: Last Resort! Hosted by Nephew Tommy, the reality series is set to chronicle the lives and interactions of 20 singles as they all live, play and maybe find a little love on a secluded resort. Our own KG Smooth is on this season and you know we’re rooting for the home team.

“You get some of everything in Houston, everything is bigger in Texas, that means personalities. That means egos. That means intentions and passions all bigger,” show producer Will Packer said during an introductory press conference.

Nephew Tommy echoed his sentiments. “I felt very well with these contestants from Houston. The 20 men, and women [are] entrepreneurs and go-getters,” he said. “The women are beautiful, these guys, I don’t know what gym they go to but good God, I need to be in there with them. We got a great group of people so I felt good, I stuck my chest out and [I] say Houston represented well.”

Watch the trailer to Ready For Love below and tune in at 8 PM CST to watch it all unfold.

