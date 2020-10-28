Man Reportedly Stabbed By Two Women 27 Times After He Asked Them To Wear A Mask

The COVID-19 pandemic is spiking across the country just as some health professionals had predicted back in the spring with it being flu season and the weather turning colder forcing us inside. Wearing a mask has been said to help with reducing the spread of COVID-19, coupled with hand washing frequently and social distancing but unfortunately because our leaders can’t be on the same page with this, the people aren’t on the same page and you still have some people that will not wear a mask even if the store they are walking into says no mask, no service.
Two Chicago sisters Jessica (21 yrs old) and Jaya Hill (18 yrs old), 21, who just happened to be sistas, walked into the store maskless when confronted by a store security guard. The Hill sisters then proceeded to stab the security guard 27 times.
Thankfully the security guard is okay but the young sisters residency will be away from each other for a long time.
Jessica and Jayla Hill are now facing felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and are being currently held without a bond.
Ohio Governor Enacts Stateside Mask Mandate, Travel Advisory and More
Beginning tomorrow at 6:00pm, citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. pic.twitter.com/UqLEzT3Mly— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
Masks must be worn at all times when:— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
➡️At an indoor location that’s not a residence
➡️Outdoors, when unable to keep 6ft social distance from those not in your household
➡️When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation -taxi, car service, private rideshare
This order only requires those who are 10 years old or older to wear a mask. In addition, the following do not need to wear a mask: pic.twitter.com/xv9CX8itYi— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
Today, I’m announcing a travel advisory for all individuals coming into #Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for #COVID19 and recommend that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/hrtbAOvDiv— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
If you’re traveling from one of these yellow states, you should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing. pic.twitter.com/M4A8khBniX— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
I have talked with several health commissioners and mayors in the last couple of days, and it is clear that mask-wearing in red counties is going up. This is great news. 👏 pic.twitter.com/o4TTvxnGKL— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
As we ask everyone who can to wear a mask when around others, we’re starting two new TV commercials that will run statewide. The @OhioBWC will again sponsor these ads, which were created in partnership with the @OhioRestaurant, @OhioHealth, @JobsOhio, and @Ohiobrt pic.twitter.com/VvNqgV8klz— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
Sadly, this is the second-highest daily new case count we have reported in Ohio, behind only 1,679 new cases last Friday. https://t.co/qHO0sffbHT— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020
