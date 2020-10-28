Cardi B Claps Back At Racists Who Claim She Is Devaluing Berkin Bags

Cardi B is no stranger to criticism but this time the allegations have a very bigoted undertone. She is now accused of sending a legacy luxury brand’s identity to the gutter.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx Bombshell is addressing some hate that continues to brew regarding her taste for the finer things. Earlier this week her husband Offset splurged on his lady in a major way at a Los Angeles Hermès store. He picked out four of their signature Birkin purses which came to the tune of a whopping $128,000 dollars.

The gesture left some folks in their feelings saying that the purchase was too extravagant since they only walked away with four pieces. But for those not in the know the “Bodak Yellow” MC has been collecting these pricey totes since she hit it big. Nevertheless the celebrity couple still felt the hate to the tune of people alleging that she is bringing down the value of the Hermès brand.

Now the girls writing think pieces on birkins 🥴😕 pic.twitter.com/JV7Vd1khpT — 𝔑𝔦𝔠𝔨 / 🍂 (@yoncerdi) October 24, 2020

The Instagram account @CelestialThug, which has since been deleted, wrote a lengthy post saying that Bardi along with the likes of The City Girls are the main culprits. “The city girls and Cardi have got ya’ll convinced these bags are easy to get. There are BILLIONAIRES who are spending months/years on a waiting list just to get one. A little rap duo from Miami who can’t even land a vogue cover or a number #1 do not have authentic birkin bags sorry”.

Naturally this got back to Becalis to which she acknowledged head on in an Instagram video. “I find that really interesting, right? Because first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermès store. I don’t wanna brag but it’s like, don’t even try it” she said. Mrs. Cephus would go on speak to the racist connotation about being able to afford them. “Why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities,” she said. “So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us?”

You can see her response below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

