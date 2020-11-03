Israel Houghton Encourages Listeners To Vote, Shares Thoughts On Division In America [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Election Day and the most important thing you can do on this day is to vote if you haven’t already. In our interview with Israel Houghton this morning, he encouraged voting and shared his thoughts on the racial and religious division in America under our current leadership.

